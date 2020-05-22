Netflix Adds 4 New Movies And 2 New Shows Just In Time For The Weekend

There’s already an absolutely massive collection of fantastic movies and shows to watch on Netflix right now, including the recent David Spade and Lauren Lapkus comedy, The Wrong Missy, which has been doing well on the service’s Top 10 list since its release on May 13th. This month’s inclusion of classics like Back to the Future, the thought-provoking sci-fi flick, District 9, and Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura and Fun with Dick and Jane just sweeten the pot even further – and that’s just what’s landed on the service in the past few weeks.

With so many good times to be had right now, today’s addition of The Lovebirds is merely icing on the cake. Even so, the movie is garnering quite the hype, all but certainly earning itself a spot on the Top 10 list in no time at all. Directed by Michael Showalter and starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, The Lovebirds tells the comical story of a couple on the verge of splitting up before they’re suddenly thrust into an intense murder mystery. As they seek a way to clear their name, they’re also forced to come together and find a way to repair their damaged relationship. It currently sits at 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it may tickle your fancy if you keep your expectations realistic.

Also landing on Netflix today is the poorly-received Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy, Just Go With It. This stinker, which follows a plastic surgeon who lies and cheats his way to getting the woman he desires, sits at an abysmal 19% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you’re just looking to pass the time, there are worse films to do so with, but that’s not saying much.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix today:

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

Selling Sunset ( Season 2)

Season 2) The Lovebirds

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

It may not be the best drop ever, but The Lovebirds should make for a good movie night. Besides, with so much other phenomenal content currently streaming on Netflix, you shouldn’t hurt for something to watch during this holiday weekend.