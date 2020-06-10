Netflix Adds New Black Lives Matter Collection With 45 Movies And Shows

The Black Lives Matter movement has become even larger and more important than ever following the death of George Floyd on May 25th. Floyd was suffocated during an arrest when officer Derek Chauvin placed a knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes despite desperate pleas for breath. The tragic murder has resulted in massive protests in all 50 states in the US with the aim of holding law enforcement accountable and eliminating police brutality. It’s even spread across the globe to various other countries both in solidarity and to fight against brutality within their own police forces.

Now, many celebrities are a taking stand alongside their fellow citizens, while several big companies and platforms are making their stance clear as well. Among those companies is Netflix, who’ve recently created a special Black Lives Matter section on their service to bring more insight to viewers and help elevate the black experience.

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.” With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

The collection includes a total of 45 movies, shows and documentaries that cover both fictional experiences that define what it’s like to live in black America and important historical moments in black history. Films like Malcom X, Detroit and Michelle Obama’s Becoming headline the collection, though you won’t want to miss out on hit show Orange is the New Black, as it tackles some very timely content, too.

You can find the full collection on your web browser via the link below, or just seek it out through the homepage on your device of choice. Meanwhile, if you’d like to see everything coming to Netflix and other major streaming platforms throughout June, you can check out the full list by heading through here. And as always, stay tuned for more updates on what’s available to watch now and what’s coming soon.