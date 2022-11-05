Netflix and Blumhouse ditching an already-filmed religious martial arts flick has fans dying to know how bad it is

Blumhouse is famed for knocking out a constant stream of low budget genre flicks that can always be relied on to find an audience in spite of what the critics think, while Netflix regularly gets blasted for firing subpar action movies onto the platform with reckless abandon. With that in mind, fans are curious as to how terrible Absolute Dominion must be for both merchants of B-tier cinema to jump ship at the same time.

Written and directed by Punisher: War Zone‘s Lexi Alexander in her first feature for over a decade, the story unfolds in the year 2085, and finds the world in tatters following all-out religious warfare. Obviously, the only hope for humanity is a no holds barred martial arts tournament, with the victor ensuring that their faith of choice becomes the one adopted by the entire world.

Even though filming has already been complete, the news broke last night that both Blumhouse and Netflix dropped out with post-production set to get underway, leading to plenty of cinephiles to wonder just how horrendous Absolute Dominion must be to be deemed unworthy of even being sent out to die in the wilderness of the Netflix content library.

Absolute Dominion was the only reason I was hanging onto my Netflix subscription at this point. I guess somebody else will get my money now. https://t.co/06I2iukShV — Matt Wallace (@MattFnWallace) November 4, 2022

I am now extremely curious about this movie because I need to see how bad a flick has to be for Netflix *and* Blumhouse to be like “uhhh we’ll pass, thanks” to an already-shot project. https://t.co/4ErD5oK1zP — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 4, 2022

You have no idea how badly I want to see Absolute Dominion now. I just found that @pattonoswalt is one of the stars in a movie about a violent, dark post-apocalyptic martial-arts tournament. I must see him cage fight. — Necrosynthetik (@DreamsInCarcosa) November 5, 2022

This is a news story about a space martial arts movie called Absolute Dominion that's looking for new distribution, but based on the thumbnail I pray the movie features an absolutely ripped @pattonoswalt fighting a totally jacked Alex Winter, after both trained for a full year. pic.twitter.com/b6eVYQOAwK — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JohnDiesattheEn) November 5, 2022

The idea of the entire planet’s religious divides being settled by a round robin tournament where the person who kicks the most ass gets to determine which creed billions of people follows sounds certifiably nuts, and we’ve not even mentioned that the cast features both Patton Oswalt and Bill & Ted‘s Alex Winter, so we’d be kind of lying if we said we didn’t want to see Absolute Dominion just a little bit.