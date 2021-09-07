Netflix And Chills Announces Its Frightening New October Lineup

It’s the most wonderfully spooky time of the year, and for those of you who have been watching Halloween films for months now, Netflix is rolling out the proverbial red carpet for you. Netflix and Chills kicks off this month with a slew of new and existing Halloween favorites to put you in the mood for fear this year.

The best part? You can tell all of your friends who are holding on to summer that it’s officially spooky season, as the roll out on Netflix begins tomorrow. Hello pumpkin-everything with spooky delights, and goodbye summer.

Netflix is kicking things off with Into the Night Season 2 on September 8th and will continue releasing content every Wednesday leading up to our favorite holiday. So go ahead and cancel those hump day plans for the foreseeable future, and mark your calendars with glittery bat and pumpkin stickers, because you won’t want to miss a thing.

The list of new releases is as follows, from Decider.

Sept. 8 : Into the Night Season 2

: Into the Night Season 2 Sept. 10 : Lucifer; Prey

: Lucifer; Prey Sept. 15 : Nightbooks

: Nightbooks Sept. 17 : Squid Game

: Squid Game Sept. 22 : Intrusion

: Intrusion Sept. 24 : Midnight Mass

: Midnight Mass Sept 29 : The Chestnut Man; No One Gets Out Alive

: The Chestnut Man; No One Gets Out Alive Oct. 1 : Scaredy Cats

: Scaredy Cats Oct. 5 : Escape the Undertaker

: Escape the Undertaker Oct. 6 : There’s Someone Inside Your House

: There’s Someone Inside Your House Oct. 8 : A Tale Dark & Grimm

: A Tale Dark & Grimm Oct. 13 : Fever Dream

: Fever Dream Oct. 15 : Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween; YOU Season 3

: Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween; YOU Season 3 Oct. 20 : Night Teeth

: Night Teeth Oct. 27 : Hypnotic

: Hypnotic Also In October: Locke & Key Season 2; Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

In the name of all that is frightening, Netflix put the highly anticipated release of season 3 of You on the list, just in time for Halloween.

Midnight Mass Poster Showcases Netflix's Upcoming Horror Series 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, in addition to new films and television, Netflix will highlight much-loved favorites from years past for you to enjoy this Halloween, too. Happy haunting!