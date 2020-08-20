Netflix Just Announced Some Great Horror Titles For September

Netflix will be boosting its horror content throughout next month with several new titles offering a range of genre film and TV to satisfy your unquenchable thirst for darkness and death.

Up first is Anaconda, a monster movie about a documentary crew sailing up the Amazon in search of a lost tribe, who instead encounter a mad poacher determined to find and kill the largest anaconda ever recorded, the dangers they subsequently face coming from both angry snake and ruthless human.

The Promised Neverland is an anime series about a group of children growing up in an orphanage who plot an escape after discovering that they’re being raised as food for demons, with forces supernatural and human conspiring to keep them contained.

Based on Thomas Harris’ first Hannibal Lecter novel, Red Dragon acts as a prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, seeing FBI profiler Will Graham investigate a serial killer with the manipulating help of the brilliant but deranged incarcerated cannibal, and the series of mind games between the pair are as significant as the hunt for the murderer.

Residue is a miniseries where an explosion in a nightclub built on top of a secret research facility releases a spectral entity that drives people on a nearby housing estate to murder and suicide, with an alcoholic and drug addicted police officer, a photojournalist, and her government spokesperson boyfriend drawn into the mystery.

The Babysitter saw a young boy discover that the older girl looking after him was part of a Satanic cult with her friends and attempted to sacrifice him, and now The Babysitter: Killer Queen sees his attempts to move past his trauma hampered by the reappearance of the enemies previously thought dead.

Finally, Van Helsing is a TV series set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by vampires after a volcanic explosion blocked out the sun with ash, and the descendent of the famous vampire hunter awakes from her supposed death to battle the bloodsucking undead, with her ability to turn vampires back to human also making her a prime target.

And that does it for horror titles headed to Netflix next month. But tell us, will you be checking any of them out? As always, let us know down below.