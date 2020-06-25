Netflix Just Announced A Ton Of New Originals For July

As if the hundreds of Netflix Originals already released so far this year were not enough, the streaming giant has recently confirmed that they have no intention of slowing down as of yet. July will see the service add no less than 58 new pieces of original programming. That number encompasses movies, documentaries, comedy specials, series and new seasons of successful Netflix shows all never officially released outside the platform plus some foreign productions brought to North America for the first time by the big red N.

Highlights among the upcoming additions include an adaptation of the popular Baby-Sitters Club co-produced by original author Ann M. Martin and The Kissing Booth 2, another adaptation of a popular novel series for children. The world of comic books will also see some love with The Umbrella Academy‘s second season and the highly anticipated Cursed, based on the 2019 comic book of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. And then there’s The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron as a super-powered immortal mercenary, which is the platform’s big new original movie for the month.

Horror aficionados will also have something to look forward to and will be able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the (mostly) esteemed Ju-On series with a prequel in the form of JU-ON: Origins. And so far, it looks pretty darn creepy.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s latest documentaries and docuseries will include Unsolved Mysteries, whose premise really needs no explanation and The Claudia Kishi Club, exploring the legacy surrounding the eponymous character from the aforementioned Baby-Sitters Club. Meanwhile, anime fans will also be treated next month with Japan Sinks: 2020, Masaaki Yuasa’s first new series with Netflix since 2018’s Devilman: Crybaby and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy.

It seems like the streaming site will bring a little something for everyone this July, then, especially those still stuck at home under lockdown from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And despite some fierce competition from rival platforms like Hulu, Disney + and the new HBO Max, it appears as if Netflix is having no second thoughts about doubling down on its already massive volume of original productions.