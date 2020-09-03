Netflix Announces First Batch Of New Movies For October

Netflix have announced the first batch of movies that’ll be coming to the service in October and they include a hearty pirate comedy, Taika Waititi’s last dip into indie cinema, a recently overlooked war drama and the spooky adaptation of a 60s novel. Here’s the rundown on the first four films headed to the platform next month, with all of them arriving on October 1st.

The Pirates! Band of Misfits is a 2011 stop-motion comedy from Aardman Animations. It follows the exploits of a Pirate Captain and his attempts to win the coveted Pirate of the Year award. Other than the brilliant studio who produced it, the biggest selling point for Pirates! has to be its all-star cast of British actors, which includes David Tennant, Martin Freeman, Imelda Staunton and Hugh Grant. So much talent.

Elsewhere, Taika Waititi may since have gone on to become a Hollywood darling, but he built his reputation in New Zealand’s independent scene. Hunt for the Wilderpeople is one such example of his pre-Thor: Ragnarok work and for those unfamiliar with it, the plot sees “a boy and his foster father become the subjects of a manhunt after they get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness.”

Moving away from comedy for a moment, and the third movie is an adaptation of 60s mystery novel We Have Always Lived in the Castle. This tale of intrigue about family fortunes and dark secrets received positive reviews, but had only a limited theatrical run. Netflix will now provide it with a significant platform for the first time.

Similarly, war drama The Outpost had to contend with limited screenings plus a premium VOD release, though for very different reasons. As it did to so many movies over the summer, the coronavirus derailed any hopes that this Orlando Bloom feature had of finding a wider audience. Anyone curious will now be able to take advantage of its second opportunity on streaming, though.

Doubtless there’ll be plenty more announcements for Netflix‘s October line-up in the coming weeks, but if you’re thinking of catching any of these new additions, drop a comment below and let us know which one interests you.