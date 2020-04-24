4 New Movies And 3 New TV Shows Hit Netflix Today

There’s certainly no shortage of content across all of your favorite streaming services right now. Netflix and Disney+, especially, have been knocking it out of the park while everyone is stuck inside waiting out the coronavirus. Today marks another content drop for Netflix, too, adding a handful of new titles you might want to check out.

Perhaps the most notable inclusion is the Netflix Original film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. It’s currently sitting at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, and most critics seem to agree that Hemsworth has finally found his groove in the action flick that sees him play a mercenary attempting to recover the kidnapped son of a crime lord. If you’re in the mood for some explosive action, grab some popcorn and give it a go.

Meanwhile, the kid-friendly Mirror Mirror, starring Julia Roberts and Lily Collins, provides a unique retelling of the story of Snow White. At 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, critics are clearly split down the middle on the quality of the film, but it should provide enough entertainment to make it worth a family movie night.

Here’s the full list of everything Netflix added today:

Movies:

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2

Extraction

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam

Mirror Mirror

TV Series:

After Life (Season 2)

Hello Ninja (Season 2)

Love 101 (Season 1)

Stand-up Specials:

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

As always, with new content comes the loss of old content, too. And today, Netflix loses the Sean Patrick Flannery-led Furthest Witness and documentary The Magic Pill.

If you’re itching for even more awesome content to watch, you can check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ in May by clicking here. There’s a substantial amount of new stuff to enjoy next month, so be sure to note what day things come out and set a reminder. Let’s be real – what else is there to do at night right now?