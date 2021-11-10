Netflix Asks Fans To Put Out A #RedNotice, Mayhem Ensues

Netflix don’t really have to put in much effort when it comes to promoting the impending release of Red Notice ahead of the movie’s debut on Friday. The star-studded central trio of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot boast hundreds of millions of social media followers between them, and that’s without even mentioning the streaming service’s global reach.

The $200 million action extravaganza is in with a real shot at dislodging Extraction as the platform’s most-watched original feature ever, and the social media buzz is already gaining some serious momentum. Netflix have asked fans to name who they want to see a #RedNotice put out on, and as you could have guessed, Twitter is having some fun.

A Red Notice is issued to warn the world about the most dastardly of criminals—from global art thieves to snack-stealing friends. Know someone who fits the bill? Tag them and reply to this tweet using #RedNotice to put them on blast and see your tweet in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/Ty3ElsE1RY — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 9, 2021

@stevenmnuchin1 and Jerome Powell for increasing the money 💰 supply and causing massive inflation. You’re both on #RedNotice till you get the US to adopt a #Bitcoin standard! — Hash & Sats (@HashAndSats) November 10, 2021

My grandma once used $20 I brought on accident to her house, and bought a whole dinner for the party. Well guess what GRANDMA, im putting you in #RedNotice — 🎄𝕶𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖗🎄 (@KounterFNBR) November 10, 2021

I am issuing a #RedNotice for #JoeBiden for STEALING AN ELECTION and IMPERSONATING A PRESIDENT! — RealTigreMartinez (@RealTigreM) November 10, 2021

Netflix Reveals 4 New Posters For Star-Studded Actioner Red Notice 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

#RedNotice on NetFlix for weird advertising schemes. I don't have any friends who are global thieves of any strip. That is a huge spectrum too. Snack-stealing is only a misdemeanor. Wait a minute! I do know of a dastardly someone, but their account is banned. Too bad! 😝 — Xenoyer (@xenoyer) November 10, 2021

Hurricanes, floods, fires and earthquakes – Mother Nature has placed Earth on #RedNotice . You've been warned humans, don't try to jump to another planet, take care of the one you live in. 🌎 — Feel it Tweet it! ❤🐦 (@LiZaisatweetie) November 10, 2021

Reviews have been mixed across the board so far, with Red Notice currently holding a middling 44% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the vast majority of audiences don’t really tend to give a damn what the critics think when it comes to broad entertainment dripping in A-list talent.

There’s no other outcome besides Red Notice instantly rocketing to the top of the most-watched list and staying there for a long time, but at least Twitter users can whittle away the last couple of days before the film arrives to put out Interpol warrants on their nearest, dearest or anybody in between.