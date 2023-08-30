Netflix boldly muscles in on horror’s biggest-ever franchise with an upcoming prequel focusing on a cursed convent

Having notched well over $2 billion at the box office, the Conjuring universe’s status as horror’s highest-grossing franchise ever is only set to increase when The Nun II comes to theaters next week. Call it a coincidence if you want, but Netflix is muscling in on the action by setting an October debut for Sister Death.

A chilling supernatural prequel focusing on spooky goings-on unfolding at a cursed convent sounds suspiciously similar to the ongoing antics of the demonic Valak – without the star suing the studio for breach of contract, of course – but while The Nun is the entire franchise’s worst-reviewed installment so far, Sister Death picks up before the events of 2017’s acclaimed underground favorite Verónica.

Whereas the opener was set in the early 1990s, the origin story follows a novice with strange gifts who becomes a teacher at a former convent transformed into a school for girls. However, sinister events soon begin unfolding, leading her to unravel and uncover a tortured web of secrets that have enshrouded the ominous establishment for years.

Consuelo Trujillo seems set to be returning as Hermana Muerte – literally translated as the eponymous Sister Death – and if it manages to live up to Verónica, then it’ll comfortably blow both The Nun and its follow-up out of the water. No release date is locked in, but Netflix has confirmed an October debut, clearing a path for the Conjuring installment to make its money before a new sisterhood swoops in and scares the living daylights out of audiences everywhere.