When Netflix released 365 Days in 2020, it received criticism for glorifying the mafia and scenes with sexual violence. But, people watched and so 365 Days: This Day is coming upon us.

The streaming service dropped the trailer for the sequel to the Polish erotic romantic drama earlier today, revealing Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka are back as Don Massimo Torricelli and Laura Biel, respectively. Like the first installment in the franchise, which rose to become one of Netflix’s most-watched films last year, the coming outing ensures viewers will get more scenes of scantily clad people and exotic locations when it premieres April 27.

It also appears the story’s female characters will end up changing things for their domineering counterparts, with lines like, “No, I will do whatever I want with you.”

In addition, the roughly minutes-long teaser promises a new and mysterious man will enter Laura’s life to win her heart and trust at any cost. The figure does not speak much, but, Laura’s comments indicate she does still not seem to have a healthy understanding of what makes for a stable relationship, “A dark secret is a great foundation for a happy relationship.”

This sequence of intimate scenes with some kind of plot is also getting another sequel. Netflix is producing both in-house as opposed to just distributing the first and is expected to tone down some of the more controversial elements from the original novels’ author Blanka Lipinska published in 2018 and 2019.