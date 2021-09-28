A Controversial Smash Hit Is Dominating Netflix Again

There’s no golden rule that says popular movies have to be any good, and that’s certainly true of steamy Polish thriller 365 Days. The film was resoundingly panned by critics, and bears the unwanted distinction of a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, but it ended up as one of the platform’s most-watched titles of 2020.

The continued controversy surrounding the storyline had plenty to do with that, though, after 100,000 signatures backed a petition for the streamer to remove 365 Days from the library. In the end, that only convinced more people to check it out and see what the fuss was all about, and we’re even getting two sequels out of the deal, which is worse than the opposite effect of a petition.

The bad news for those to have supported the campaign to get rid of 365 Days completely is that it’s on the verge of a comeback, as per FlixPatrol. The six-time Golden Raspberry nominee has been steadily rising up the viewership charts for the last several days, and it’s now cracked the global Top 20.

Having initially acquired 365 Days for distribution, Netflix will be funding the sequels to make the trilogy an in-house franchise, and they’re even shooting back-to-back. Whether lightning strikes twice for the ‘Polish Fifty Shades‘ remains to be seen, but the company will be intent to rush the second and third installments through production as soon as possible to strike while the iron remains reasonably hot.