Netflix Just Broke An Impressive Streak

In these strange times we live in, when most theaters remain closed and finding new content to consume is harder than ever, streaming services have really stepped up their game. Be it Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney Plus or any of the other big players, each platform has been doing their best to ensure that folks have a steady stream of movies/TV shows coming down the pipeline to keep them entertained.

Netflix, in particular, have done an exceptional job in this regard. And while they’re usually pretty good about making sure that their subscribers have something new to feast on each and every day, today – August 9th – has seen an impressive streak come to an end.

You see, since July 28th, Netflix has delivered at least one new piece of content per day. Be it a movie or TV series, there’s been at least one – and usually, more – new arrival on the platform. But today, there’s nothing. Not a single thing.

To be fair, July 28th wasn’t too long ago and the streamer has had longer streaks of delivering fresh content. But still, they went on an impressive run right at the end of last month that lasted up until today. Don’t expect the drought to remain in place for long, though.

Indeed, tomorrow the new material will resume flowing down the pipeline again and almost every day for the rest of August will have at least a few new additions. In fact, this week alone there’s over 25 movies and TV shows to look forward to. And with originals like Project Power and classic films like Nightcrawler, Casino Royale and Les Misérables all on their way to Netflix, subscribers will have more than enough to keep them busy.