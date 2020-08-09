Netflix Is Adding Over 25 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Building on a busy month for library expansions, Netflix are now planning to put up a number of new titles this week. In terms of what’s coming from August 10th to August 16th, highlights include four seasons of The Legend of Korra, original movie Project Power, and critical favorites such as Nightcrawler. What, then, can we expect from the streamer in the next few days?

Well, the aforementioned Project Power has been gradually generating buzz over its concept, wherein a drug lord provides users with a product that can temporarily grant superpowers. Set in New Orleans, the Netflix picture stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, with directing duties falling to Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. You can catch the trailer for this one up above, with the film arriving on August 14th.

Elsewhere, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has been pretty successful on the platform so far, can enjoy follow-up series The Legend of Korra from this Friday. It’s safe to say that people are already very excited about the show coming to Netflix, especially given that the platform are reportedly also making a live-action adaptation of the material.

Other additions to watch out for this week include the animated Mr. Peabody & Sherman, the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Nightcrawler, indie hit Safety Not Guaranteed and the 2012 version of Les Misérables. Series like (Un)Well, 3%, and Stranger, to name a few, help round out a bumper week for the online giant, who will be looking to consolidate their leadership of a crowded market.

For more, here’s everything coming this week:

So, there you have it, a pretty great collection of content to watch on Netflix. What do you think of the latest material on the service, though? As always, let us know your thoughts and recommendations on the best items to watch in the comments section down below.