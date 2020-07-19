Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Now Broken A Netflix Record

There’s no stopping the momentum of the juggernaut animated show that is Avatar: The Last Airbender. After being uploaded to Netflix on May 15th, the series managed to rocket to the top spot on the streaming platform’s Top 10 shows list – no mean feat for something that first released all the way back in 2005. And now, Nickelodeon’s TV series has broken a record on the platform.

The show has gone on to remain on Netflix’s aforementioned list for the longest recorded streak so far, with the original streak being held by Ozark at 57 days (which Avatar passed on the 15th of July). It’s an incredible achievement considering that the other shows that managed to remain on the top 10 list were Netflix originals, including Tiger King which lasted for 50 days, Love is Blind at 39 days and 13 Reasons Why at 27 days.

This phenomenon could be partially explained by the fact that being stuck at home during the pandemic has definitely altered viewing and binge-watching habits. And for a lot of people, the show probably holds large amounts of nostalgia value. But the quality of the series also plays a huge role, considering that the story retains its charm and engaging character development throughout all three seasons. Fans of the show can testify to the fact that you could be laughing one moment and crying the next, within the same roughly 20-ish minute episode. It’s more than a TV series, it’s an experience.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Art Reveals An Older, More Mature Aang 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Netflix is probably hoping to capture some of that magic and bottle it up for the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender that’s in the works. Most of the details for the show are still being kept under wraps, but the best piece of news is that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, are attached to the project. Some casting rumors have been making the rounds on the internet, too, including some social media hopefuls trying to earn a shot at a role.

But tell us, will you be binge-watching random episodes of the show to try and keep the streak going, and do you have a favorite season that you love to revisit? Let us know in the comments section below.