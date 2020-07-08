Everything We Know About Netflix’s Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender

Ever since Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted on Netflix, it’s been one of the most popular bits of content in the streamer’s entire library, and for good reason.

With its elaborate world design, sympathetic characters and brilliant action, the Nickelodeon animated series had already risen to prominence in the early 2000s. Now, everyone’s favorite streaming service has given everyone’s favorite show a second life. Netflix has done so in more ways than one, though. Not only did they update the original animation to HD, but they’re also developing a live-action adaptation, and it’s one of the most hotly-anticipated projects in the industry.

But how much do we actually know about it? Well, for one, we can expect a plot similar to that of the animated series. However, since we’ve also heard that they’re adding two original gay characters to the supporting cast, it’s safe to assume the adaptation will add rather than subtract.

Furthermore, while the series is yet to find its actors, it’s likely that the final cast will not include any white leads. After all, in the past, the creators mentioned they were looking forward to realizing “Aang’s world as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast.”

We also know a thing or two about the talent behind the scenes. As indicated above, the adaptation will be led by none other than the creators of the original program: Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Currently, the series is still in pre-production. Shooting was supposed to happen this year but was pushed back, presumably because of the coronavirus pandemic. And considering the show will have a large cast and some very big sets, principal photography still seems a long way off.

Compared to the disastrous live-action adaptation directed by M. Night Shayamalan, Netflix certainly appears to be making the right decisions with the project and we look forward to seeing them bring Avatar: The Last Airbender to life in the near future.