The Reason The Last Airbender Movie Dropped Avatar From Its Title

When M. Night Shyamalan decided to take on the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, nobody could have predicted that it would end up being the disaster it was. One of the most beloved animated franchises had been turned into an incoherent mess and fans were outraged. The movie didn’t just butcher the story, it also truncated the title. In 2010, the movie released as The Last Airbender, and dropped the ‘Avatar’.

As for why this change was made? In 2009 a certain mega blockbuster directed by James Cameron was released, and it went by the name of Avatar. So, in an attempt to avoid any confusion Shamalyan’s film just went by the title The Last Airbender. Maybe it’s best that the movie created some distance from the show it’s based on, to ease some of the pain.

A live-action version of the show is getting a second lease of life however, as a TV series on Netflix. Hopefully this time around it will be faithful to the Nickelodeon show and turn out good, if not great. At least they’re making sure no expense is spared on the production side.

The streaming platform even uploaded the original series in its entirety this May and it quickly showed off its staying power by rocketing to the top of Netflix’s charts. The show was even reuploaded in HD recently, which was announced with a delightful little tweet.

Whether you’re planning to watch the show for the 50th time or the first, there’s never been a better time to jump in. The world of the show and its themes feel just as relevant today as they were back in 2005. Not to mention the amount of heart and spirit that the characters bring to the plot, there’s a reason it’s as universally adored as it is. The show will even reportedly be expanding on the narrative with content we haven’t seen before.

