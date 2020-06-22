Netflix Just Made A Major Update To Avatar: The Last Airbender

Despite everything that’s happening in the world right now, this has been a pretty great year for fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Not only did Netflix start to stream all episodes of this beloved Nickelodeon animated series online, but now they’re also offering subscribers the opportunity to check it out in never-before-seen HD.

The streamer announced the update in a tweet, which it posted last week. Calling on fans who “want to see every glorious fiber of Appa’s fur,” they suggest to their viewers to watch Avatar in HD. All in all, the move is pretty strategic, as the company just gave people a new reason to binge the show all over again.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available in HD so if you want to see every glorious fiber of Appa’s fur, now is the time. And if you haven’t watched Avatar yet what are you doing why are you like this. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 21, 2020

Netflix doesn’t usually polish its content like this, but then again, it doesn’t typically acquire series as old as Avatar. Produced for television during the mid-2000s, the show’s animation – while wonderful – doesn’t really hold up to today’s standards. From the latest SpongeBob episodes to the entire CN collection, most programs of today are presented with crisp clarity.

The streamer has been investing quite a bit of time and effort into Avatar, and for good reason. Ever since the show first became available to subscribers, it’s remained one of the most-watched titles in Netflix’s entire library. In fact, it’s so popular that Netflix is now pursuing its live-action adaptation with ever-growing speed.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the source material, Avatar: The Last Airbender is a fantasy action-adventure epic set in a world in which people have the ability to bend one of four elements: water, fire, earth and air. When the evil Fire Nation tries to take over the world, it falls onto the Avatar, a constantly-reincarnating spirit who has the ability to bend all four elements, to keep the peace.