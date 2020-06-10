In a recent interview with Slate magazine, the actor who voiced “Cabbage Man” in Avatar: The Last Airbender quipped he would love to be a part of Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation. Whether this fan-favorite comic-relief character from Nickelodeon’s legendary animated series will actually feature in the streamer’s hotly-anticipated reboot is, as of yet, unknown.

One of the things that set Avatar: The Last Airbender apart from other shows was its unique ability to blend drama and comedy. Like other one-of-a-kind stories such as Breaking Bad and Harry Potter, the mood was never consistently happy or sad, but usually a mix in between. In one scene, the writers could be goofing off, only to reveal their dark side in the next.

For a tale about an orphaned child whose destiny it is to fight and defeat a genocidal dictator, Avatar had a surprisingly substantial yet ever-welcome dose of humor. From the witty and sarcastic Sokka to the blunt and boorish Toph, the series provided no shortage of laughs. But perhaps the biggest entertainment of all came at the expense of the “Cabbage Man.”

For unexplained reasons, this poor salesman unwittingly traveled the globe alongside Team Avatar, whose crazy antics would often accidentally destroy his prized crops, at which he would utter his infamous catch phrase, “my cabbages!”

Despite his consistent loss of inventory, things didn’t end up so bad for “Cabbage Man.” In a reversal of fortune that was as drastic as any seen in the entire show, the downtrodden salesman was eventually revealed, in the sequel series The Legend of Korra, to have developed his one-man business into a global agricultural empire.

