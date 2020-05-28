Netflix Reportedly Planning Live-Action Legend Of Korra TV Show

If you’re of the opinion that there can never be enough Avatar: The Last Airbender goodness to immerse yourself in, we’ve got some great news for you. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max – have informed us that Netflix is reportedly planning a live-action version of The Legend of Korra as well.

Let’s face it, few franchises can command as religious a fan following as Nickelodeon’s animated hit series and the internet’s reactions and responses to the show, which is now streaming on Netflix, are a testament to that. The sequel series has always lived in the shadow of Avatar: The Last Airbender though, with some fans comparing it to the original and claiming it failed to live up to their expectations.

This is far from the first time fandoms have clashed, of course, with the most infamous example being the Star Wars prequel films and the ire with which they were received, although the recent trio of movies managed to polarize audiences, too. More recently, sparks flew as people bashed The Legend of Korra and Netflix stepped in to defend the character’s journey of ascension in a heated Twitter debate.

That being said, it’s a good thing that Netflix is choosing to adapt the saga in order, because there’s no telling what the backlash would’ve been like if they only chose to produce the sequel. In fact, we’re being told by our sources – who also informed us about Ahsoka Tano joining The Mandalorian last year – that the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender may act as a litmus test of sorts, to see if it performs favorably before putting more of their budget into continuing the lore and building the beloved world with a live-action Legend of Korra. It’s definitely something they plan to do though, and while it might not materialize for a while yet, we can at least rest easy knowing that Netflix is pretty hot on the property right now.

Unfortunately, given that it’s still so early on, we don’t have anything further to share on this proposed Legend of Korra adaptation, but hopefully the producers will treat the source material of both shows with care and respect and the franchise will continue to flourish once it makes the jump to live-action.