Netflix To Release Army Of The Dead’s First 15 Minutes Online

As you may have noticed over the last three and a half years, fans of Zack Snyder’s filmography are hardly shy when it comes to using social media. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign trended on a regular basis until HBO Max finally announced the four-hour Holy Grail of Justice League, and the very same day it premiered on the streaming service, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse was born.

The filmmaker has always been active on Twitter and his beloved Vero when it comes to interacting directly with the fanbase and revealing all sorts of images and information surrounding his projects, so it’s no surprise that Netflix are looking to leverage his legion of followers to help promote upcoming zombie actioner Army of the Dead.

Fans who like and retweet the post that you can see below will get a follow-up message that delivers more details about the top secret mission to unlock the first fifteen minutes of the movie. It seems to be building up to a livestreaming event given that a YouTube link appears in the comments if you retweet the original message, which will offer folks the opportunity to catch the pic’s opening scene over a week before it premieres on May 21st.

If you want to unlock the first 15 minutes of #ArmyOfTheDead you're going to have to do some digging (literally). RETWEET this tweet for updates on an exclusive look at the film on May 13th, 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/Z8PoIR9AtI — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 7, 2021

It’s a savvy move on the part of both Netflix and Snyder, because not only does it raise social media awareness for Army of the Dead, but the first fifteen minutes of the film will be revealed less than 24 hours before it rolls out to over 600 theaters nationwide, and a lot of the director’s staunchest supporters will be keen to see his latest effort on the big screen after Justice League remained exclusively on HBO Max. As such, both the box office and the platform’s viewing figures could benefit hugely from this.