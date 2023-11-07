In 99 percent of cases, you can guarantee any murder mystery thriller carrying the Netflix original branding will debut towards the top end of the viewership charts. Unfortunately, that still leaves the other one percent behind, a category Hurricane Season has fallen into.

The premise is right up the street of subscribers everywhere, though, seeing as the literary adaptation focuses on a group of teenagers who discover a dead body floating along a canal, before uncovering the brutal reality behind the corpse leads to a raft of dark and dangerous secrets to have defined their hometown.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix ©2023

It doesn’t help matters that the deceased in question was known as The Witch and had developed a reputation fearsome and troublesome in equal measure, given her penchant for both being a problem solver and hosting parties for the local youngsters in exchange for favors of a most unsettling nature.

With those sort of ingredients, it would be entirely reasonable to expect Hurricane Season to do what virtually every other Netflix exclusive hinging on murder, mayhem, and deceit would do, but the feature has ended up flopping instead. Since premiering on Nov. 1, it’s never featured on the Top 10 in any more than four countries at once, and a week on FlixPatrol has only revealed it to be the 98th most popular film on a global level.

That doesn’t happen very often at all when the streamer dabbles in the realms of murder mystery, but as unfortunate as it is to say, you really can’t win ’em all.