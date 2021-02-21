Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Week

We’ve got just a week left to go of February, and the major streaming services have a range of new content still to come before March gets here. Though most of the month’s biggest releases dropped in previous weeks, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video have got much to keep an eye out for due over the next seven days, including a ton of original TV shows and a major movie.

For starters, one of the highlights coming to Netflix this week includes drama series Ginny & Georgia, which might be one for Gilmore Girls fans. Starring Batwoman‘s Brianne Howey, it’s about a dysfunctional mother/daughter duo – with the teenager being more mature than her parent – making a fresh start in a New England town. That’s coming on Wednesday the 24th. Also, check out Viggo Mortensen drama Captain Fantastic on Friday the 26th.

February 23

NETFLIX

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dredd (2012)

February 24

NETFLIX

Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25

NETFLIX

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME

HULU

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

February 26

NETFLIX

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Fantastic (2016)

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

DISNEY+

Car Sos (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1-3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1-2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale – Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode

HBO MAX

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

PRIME VIDEO

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – IMDb TV Original: Limited Series

February 27

HBO MAX

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Season 5

Also on Friday, Disney Plus unloads its latest haul, which includes a bunch of classic Disney Channel programming like Roll it Back, Pair of Kings and Jake Long: American Dragon. Not to mention the penultimate episode of Marvel’s WandaVision. Meanwhile, over on Hulu, 2012’s comic book actioner Dredd drops on the 23rd and Prime adds Joel Kinnaman crime thriller The Informer in time for the weekend.

Last but not least, HBO Max and HBO have a lot to share as well. Blade Runner 2049 and the first two Bill and Ted pics debut on the former, while Warner Bros.’ latest major movie is released simultaneously in cinemas and HBO Max on Friday. We’re talking about Tom & Jerry, the animation/live-action hybrid family film which sees the ever-warring cat and mouse moving into a fancy hotel, and causing havoc for a young employee played by Chloe Grace Moretz.

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max et al. this week? Join the conversation in the comments.