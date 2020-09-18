Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Weekend
TGIF! At long last, the weekend is here, bringing with it a wide range of new content across the major streaming services. Disney Plus, in particular, dropped a whole bunch of shows and movies that are sure to appeal to all audiences, while it looks like it’ll be another busy weekend for Netflix after releasing their heavy hitter, Tom Holland’s The Devil All The Time, on Wednesday, as they’re following it up with a few big TV shows.
Take a look at the full list below to see everything that’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Amazon Prime from Friday, September 18th – Sunday, September 20th.
SEPTEMBER 18th
NETFLIX
American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1)
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020)
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1)
Ratched (Season 1)
Whipped (2020)
DISNEY PLUS
Bend it Like Beckham
Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
Europe from Above (s1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
Soy Luna (s2-3)
Violetta (s3)
Wicked Tuna (s9)
Becoming – Original Premiere
One Day at Disney – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
Weird But True – “Trains”
HULU
Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)
Babyteeth
The Fight
Gemini Man (2019)
StarDog and TurboCat
HBO MAX
Habla Now
La Musiquita Por Dentro
PRIME
All In: The Fight for Democracy – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Gemini Man (2019)
September 19th
HBO MAX
The Invisible Man (2020)
September 20th
HULU
The Haunted
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
As you can see above, Netflix has, among other things, dropped the family-friendly Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, while also debuting original series Ratched, which stars Sarah Paulson as a troubled nurse at a mental institution.
Meanwhile, over on Disney Plus, the fan favorite series Once Upon A Time, which ran for 7 seasons on ABC, is making the jump from Netflix to the Mouse House’s streaming service, while we’ve also got Keira Knightley’s breakout film, Bend It Like Beckham, among quite a few other interesting titles.
On HBO Max, Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man, which was one of the last blockbusters to grace movie theaters before the pandemic will drop, and on an amusing note, both Hulu and Amazon Prime are adding Will Smith’s Gemini Man to their catalog on the same day, so you can now catch the film on either streamer.
With a more than crowded weekend, though, tell us, what do you think you’ll be watching on whichever services you’re subscribed to? Let us know in the comments section below.
Source: ComicBook.com
Comments