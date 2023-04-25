Netflix drops first look at ‘Nimona,’ the movie Disney junked for being too gay

Originally slated for a 2020 release, Nimona suffered intense pushback from numerous production studios as 20th Century Fox initially stepped up to the plate to bring the computer-animated adaptation home. However, following Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2019, that responsibility fell on the House of Mouse. Nimona was delayed until March 2021, then again January 2022, but in February 2021, Disney announced that it was shutting down Blue Sky Studios, the producers behind the project, and that Nimona would be canceled.

Although the film was 75 percent completed, Blue Sky Studios employees confirmed that they’d received criticism from Disney leadership, who were in fact axing the project due to the prevalence of LGBTQ+ themes throughout, including a same-sex kiss and an “I love you” scene between two of the queer leads. More than a year on, in April 2022, it was announced that Annapurna Pictures would be reviving Nimona and working with Netflix to distribute it. The original voice cast was retained, including Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed with the addition of Eugene Lee Yang and later, the likes of Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, Rupaul Charles, Indya Moore, Julio Torres and Sarah Sherman in undisclosed roles.

And now, Netflix have granted us our first look at the new and improved Nimona, which has been confirmed to arrive this summer on Netflix, but without an exact release date as of yet. In the images shared on Twitter, we see both Nimona and Ballister Blackheart (Ahmed) featured in mugshots and a close-up of Nimona as a giant red rhino. The series will be based on the graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson, which sees the shape-shifter Nimona seeking to become Ballister Blackheart’s sidekick.

New images from ‘NIMONA’, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed and Eugene Lee Yang.



The film releases this Summer on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/7QhHIJmciM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

Even after all that commotion with Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, LGBTQ+ rights always prevail in the end. Nimona features a queer and gender non-conforming cast, so this one is certain to be a huge win for the community as it rises from the ashes of discrimination.

Nimona will debut at the Annecy Festival on June 14, 2023, but we’ll keep you updated on when it will land on Netflix for all to see.