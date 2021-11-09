Netflix Fantasy Movie Adds Ben Kingsley And 5 More To The Cast

The last time director Paul Feig dipped his toes in more fantastical waters, the end result was one of the most divisive and polarizing blockbusters of the decade, but we’ve got every reason to believe that Netflix’s fantasy blockbuster The School for Good and Evil won’t generate anywhere near the same levels as scorn as his Ghostbusters reboot.

For one thing, it isn’t a decades-old property with a built-in army of defenders and gatekeepers, while the cast is packed to bursting point with talented stars. Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh are already on board, but six new additions have just been made.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sir Ben Kingsley has become the latest big name to board The School for Good and Evil, and joining him are Deadpool 2‘s Rob Delaney, Peter Serafinowicz, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom and Mark Heap. That’s quite the array of talent coming very late in the game, with cameras having been rolling since January.

Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie headline The School of Good and Evil as Sophie and Agatha, students at the titular institute who get separated into the heroic and villainous sides of the equation, setting them on different paths. It’s the first of a six-book series, so Netflix may well have another franchise on its hands.