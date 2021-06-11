Watch: First Clip For Netflix Fantasy Film The School Of Good And Evil

Shooting on Netflix’s fantasy blockbuster The School for Good and Evil has only been underway since the end of January, but the streaming service have already revealed the first clip from the literary adaptation. Admittedly, it runs for just a few seconds and doesn’t offer much in the way of information, but it nonetheless gives us a feel for the look and tone of the movie.

It’s relatively uncharted territory for director Paul Feig, who broke out in a big way with broad studio comedies Bridesmaids, The Heat and Spy, before incurring the wrath of the internet for daring to reboot Ghostbusters, which wound up bombing at the box office and generating an intense amount of online vitriol.

However, he’s since followed it up with polished blackly comic crime thriller A Simple Favor and saccharine festive rom-com Last Christmas, before circling back around to the world of star-powered projects with big budgets, making his feature-length streaming debut in the process.

You can check out the first footage below, which at least promises some sumptuous production design:

Meet The Coven of The School for Good and Evil. Demi Isaac Oviawe is Anadil Kaitlyn Akinpelumi is Dot Freya Theodora Parks is Hester #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/5q36OsMlfc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

The cast is headlined by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie as best friends Sophie and Agatha, who attend the titular institute. Students are trained to become either heroes or villains, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that it’ll lead to some conflict between the protagonists after they get separated and set on different paths. The School of Good and Evil is the first entry in a six-book series, so Netflix are clearly banking on franchise potential, with some big names having boarded the cast including Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh