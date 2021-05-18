Big budget fantasy projects are becoming more and more plentiful on Netflix, with a whole bunch of the streaming service’s most popular original efforts slotting nicely into the genre. The Witcher, Cursed and Warrior Nun all brought in strong viewing numbers, while Shadow and Bone is still hovering around Top 10 most-watched list, and upcoming DC adaptation Sweet Tooth has all the makings of another big hit.

On the movies front, meanwhile, the streaming giant is currently hard at work on rebooting The Chronicles of Narnia as Millie Bobby Brown gets ready to battle a dragon in Damsel and Keanu Reeves looks to bring his BRZRKR comic to both live-action and animation. Another major fantasy project has just started shooting as well, with Charlize Theron set to star in Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil.

It’s still early days for the project, but the actress took to Twitter this week to share a few photos of herself in character (she’s playing Lady Lesso), and you can check them out down below.

First Look At Charlize Theron In New Netflix Fantasy Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Based on the book series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil takes place in a locale known as the Endless Woods, and tells the story of best friends Sophie and Agatha and their time at the titular institute for learning, where they’re trained to become either heroes or villains. Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie are set to portray the two leads, while the supporting cast sees Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh joining Theron.

Clearly, Netflix is positioning this one as a big franchise starter and there’s no reason to think it won’t be. True, Feig’s last attempt at kicking off a new franchise didn’t go so well (see: 2016’s Ghostbusters), but with Charlize Theron in the lead role and a strong ensemble supporting her, we’re certainly optimistic about The School for Good and Evil.