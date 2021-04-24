Netflix’s New Fantasy TV Show Is The #1 Title On The Platform

Netflix launched its latest high profile original TV series this Friday, and it’s already proving to be a huge hit with audiences. Shadow and Bone – a new fantasy show with ambitions to be the next Game of Thrones or The Witcher – is sitting as the number one title, out of both films and TV, on Netflix in the United States this Saturday, according to FlixPatrol’s latest stats.

So, what is Shadow and Bone? Based on the bestselling YA novel series from author Leigh Bardugo, it’s set in a world modelled after Tsarist Russia, in which a portion of the population – known as Grisha – possess superpowers, such as the ability to control fire, air, etc. The debut season follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), whose world is turned upside down when she discovers she’s the fabled Sun Summoner, the Grisha destined to destroy the Shadow Fold, a monster-filled region of pure darkness which carves up the country of Ravka.

Alina becomes the most famous – and most wanted – person in the land and falls under the thrall of General Kirigan (Ben Barnes, The Punisher), the other most powerful Grisha around. Meanwhile, the Crows – a trio of antihero criminals (Freddy Carter, Amita Suman and Kit Young) – are sent on a high paying job to kidnap Alina. The large ensemble cast also includes Archie Renaux, Daisy Head and Zoe Wannamaker (Harry Potter).

Bardugo has penned eight books set in the so-called Grishaverse so far, and much like Bridgerton before it, this is another Netflix series that could have a very long lifespan if it proves popular enough. Its immediate rise to the top of the charts suggests there’s a strong chance that it’ll get renewed for one more season at least, though we’ll have to see whether it’s going to break any Netflix records or not.

If you haven’t done so yet, be sure to stream the eight-part first run of Shadow and Bone now.