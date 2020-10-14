Netflix Ending Their Free 30-Day Trial Offer In The US

In a world filled with streaming services, each one has to make a case for why you should sign up and watch content with them, specifically. In order to do this, it’s quite common for said services to offer free trials that give you full access to their library of titles so that you can see firsthand whether or not you should spend your hard earned money on a subscription.

Unsurprisingly, this trend has always been the case with the world’s most popular platform, too. Whereas many of its competitors offer only 7 or 14-day trials, Netflix has frequently had a 30-day free trial to attract potential subscribers to their ever-expanding collection of classic and original content. But now that the streaming giant has amassed more subscriptions than any other service, they’re apparently ready to cut ties with a trial option altogether.

A Netflix representative recently confirmed to Variety that the offer has been removed and that the company is “looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

That’s right – Netflix will no longer have any sort of free trial, so if you’re wanting to see what it has to offer, you’ll have to pay up. This is disappointing news for those who may be looking to move to the streaming site from something like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, but the marketing team apparently believes that they’ve got better options for persuading new customers to subscribe.

Those include continuing to pump out hit movies and shows and giving free access to a handful of their most popular films and series so that people can get a taste what’s offered. It’s yet to be seen if the trial removal will have any effect on subscription numbers, but if you aren’t already a subscriber, you can check that free content out over at Watch Netflix For Free to get an idea of what you’re missing.