Every Netflix Original Movie Announced So Far For 2021

Never short on fresh content, Netflix regularly release original films either co-produced or fully made by themselves, and 2021 isn’t looking any different. We’re already getting a fairly good idea of what’s on the streamer’s list for next year, which will see the company reportedly commit to a new movie every few weeks, and at least six animated titles. What, then, can we look forward to from Netflix in 2021?

Well, highlights include the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, which focuses on George Washington, and Richard Linklater’s 1969-setÂ Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure. Elsewhere, Zack Snyder, who also has his cut of Justice League coming to HBO Max, is helmingÂ Army of the Dead for streaming, while Andrew Dominik is working on Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic with Ana de Armas. Another big name project, Bruised, comes from Halle Berry, who directs and stars as an MMA fighter.

For younger viewers, we have the likes of Chicken Run 2, an adaptation of theÂ Fear Street books, animationÂ My Father’s Dragon, Nickelodeon’s The Loud House and The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as Trollhouse: Rise of the Titans. In addition, Guillermo del Toro will deliver his take onÂ Pinocchio, created using stop-motion animation.

Other pictures that look like they’ll be worth your time include thriller Born to be Murdered, the Idris Elba-starring festival hitÂ Concrete Cowboy,Â Diana: A New Musical, and the big budget Don’t Look Up, a new Adam McKay production that boasts talent such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and many other familiar faces.

Here’s everything currently planned, or expected to arrive, on Netflix in 2021:

America: The Motion Picture

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure

Army of the Dead

Blonde

Born to be Murdered

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

A Castle for Christmas

Chicken Run 2

Concrete Cowboy

Diana: A New Musical

Don’t Look Up

Fear Street Trilogy

Last Letter from Your Lover

My Father’s Dragon

Munich

My Wife and I Bought a Ranch

The Nailbomber

Nickelodeon’s The Loud House

Pinocchio

Red Notice

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Sweet Girl

The Dig

The Kissing Booth 3

The Power of the Dog

The White Tiger

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

A Week Away

Wendell & Wild

Untitled Noah Baumbach Movie

Untitled Sandra Bullock/Nora Fingscheidt Project

A lot to be excited about, then, in what will be another major year for Netflix as they attempt to build on their dominance of the market and make further inroads into awards and even larger audiences. What do you think of the currently expected additions, though? As ever, let us know in the comments section down below.