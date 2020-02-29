Home / movies

New Netflix Horror Film Is Leaving Viewers Seriously Disturbed

If you’ve been hankering for a good ol’ scare, we may just have the blood-drenched ticket for you.

That’s right, a new horror film has just landed on Netflix and is allegedly so scary it’s been profoundly disturbing the majority of its viewers.

Specifically, the movie in question is Travis Stevens’ psychological haunted house chiller, Girl On The Third Floor, and while it’s resonated surprisingly well with critics – the pic currently sits at an impressive 80% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing – many have been left somewhat distressed by the streaming giant’s latest terrifying offering:

For the most part, it sounds like Girl On The Third Floor has provoked a lot of interesting discourse and positive buzz over its creepy and disturbing themes and imagery. However, some were not very impressed by the film at all:

Admittedly, it’s not the first time that Netflix has released a horror flick that has disturbed audiences. You may remember 2018’s The Perfection, which left viewers feeling a little queasy, too, with its gory imagery and creepy maggot-infested body horror. While it wasn’t exactly a perfect horror film per se, Richard Shepard’s mysterious drama was fairly suspenseful and boasted some pretty memorable horrific imagery. Granted, it wasn’t especially a good film overall, but it sure left an impression with me in a bloody-hell-this-is-really-weird kind of way.

On the other hand, Girl On The Third Floor is said to be inspired by genre classics like Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and Eyes Wide Shut. From a narrative perspective, the pic focuses on the life of a husband attempting to renovate a newly acquired, dilapidated house for him and his wife to live in. Unfortunately, the house winds up having a supernatural presence that decides to give its new residents a spook. Eerie, right?

But how about you, though? Tell us, have you had a chance to check out Girl On The Third Floor yet? Was it as scary as everyone is making out? Let us know in the usual place down below.

