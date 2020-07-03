Everything New On Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney Plus And HBO Max This Weekend

With a long weekend now upon us, folks are no doubt going to be seeking out fresh content to dig into and though today – and the next few days – are actually a bit light on new movies and TV shows when it comes to the major streaming services, there’s still some stuff worth checking out.

Of course, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max, in particular, just delivered massive drops to their subscribers on the first of the month, with each platform bringing a ton – and we do mean a ton – of new arrivals. So, it’s understandable that July 3rd, 4th and 5th may be a bit on the light side.

But again, there’s enough here that you should find something to satisfy you. And if you don’t, well, like we just said, July 1st brought with it more than enough to keep you busy.

Without further ado, though, here’s what you’ll find headed to all the major streaming services over the course of this weekend:

NETFLIX

Released July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 *Netflix Original

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 *Netflix Original

Desperados *Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins *Netflix Original

Southern Survival *Netflix Original

Released July 4

Hook (Season 1)

Penalty

Released July 5

ONLY

HULU

Released July 3

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

To The Stars (2019)

Released July 5

Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)

AMAZON PRIME

Released July 3

Hana Season 2

DISNEY PLUS

Released July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life, Episode 109, “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 135, “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”

One Day at Disney, Episode 131, “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 108, “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

HBO MAX

Released July 3

Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)

Released July 4

Midway, 2019 (HBO)

And that’s your lot. As far as highlights go, we’d strongly urge horror fans to hit the lights and flip on JU-ON: Origins on Netflix. It’s the latest instalment in the seemingly never-ending Grudge franchise and looks to be a creepy and spooky watch.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus has the much anticipated Hamilton, while HBO Max is bringing us Midway, a very underrated war movie from director Roland Emmerich that flew sort of under the radar back when it released in theaters but is a truly thrilling watch.

Aside from all that, we’d also recommend season 2 of Hana on Prime, with the sophomore run looking to build on what was a very impressive first season.

Aside from all that, we'd also recommend season 2 of Hana on Prime, with the sophomore run looking to build on what was a very impressive first season.