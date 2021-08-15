Netflix Is Adding 12 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

A dozen new additions in the space of seven days is relatively slim pickings by Netflix standards, but based on the excitement and early buzz surrounding several of the incoming original titles, the platform could be seeking to put quality ahead of quantity this week.

The pick of the punch is arguably Jason Momoa’s Sweet Girl, which you can bet on topping the most-watched list by the end of next Saturday given that it’s a high concept genre movie with a big star in the lead role. The plot follows a grieving father seeking revenge on the people responsible for his wife’s death while trying to keep his daughter safe, and if it’s anywhere near as entertaining as the leading man’s last mid budget actioner Braven, then subscribers are in for a good time.

As always, the list of debutants coming to Netflix possesses plenty of variety and more than a little intrigue to satisfy the majority of audience cravings, and you can check them out below.

Released August 16

Walk of Shame

Released August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 *NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released August 18

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league *NETFLIX FILM

The Defeated *NETFLIX SERIES

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student *NETFLIX FILM

Released August 19

Like Crazy

Released August 20

Everything Will Be Fine *NETFLIX SERIES

Sweet Girl *NETFLIX FILM

The Chair *NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie *NETFLIX FAMILY

Sandra Oh headlines The Chair, a dramatic comedy set at a prestigious university, which could provide some neat counter-programming to Sweet Girl when the series also premieres on Friday. Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes should play well by virtue of being a serial killer docuseries, with Dennis Nilsen narrating his own story via chilling audio recordings from his prison cell.

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil is the second in Netflix‘s five-part sports documentary anthology that focuses on pioneering female boxer Christy Martin, following on from a first installment that dived deep into the NBA’s infamous Malice at the Palace brawl between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, so there’s plenty worth checking out.