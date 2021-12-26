Netflix is adding 68 new movies and TV shows this week
The festive season is typically a slow time of year for the major streaming services in terms of adding high-profile new content, with Netflix’s Don’t Look Up and HBO Max’s The Matrix Resurrections a pair of notable exceptions that prove the rule.
However, if you can believe it, 2022 starts on Saturday, so we’re getting a bonanza of new titles on the first day of the new year. When you couple that with Season 4 of the massively popular Cobra Kai dropping on New Year’s Eve alongside new episodes of Queer Eye an awards season contender The Lost Daughter, there’s plenty to keep you occupied.
All told, there’s close to 70 new film and television titles dropping between tomorrow and Sunday, which we’ve compiled in their entirety for your perusal below.
Released December 28
- Word Party Presents: Math! *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released December 29
- Anxious People *NETFLIX SERIES
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released December 30
- Hilda and the Mountain King *NETFLIX FILM
- Kitz *NETFLIX SERIES
Released December 31
- Cobra Kai: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES
- Queer Eye: Season 6 *NETFLIX SERIES
- Seal Team *NETFLIX FILM
- Stay Close *NETFLIX SERIES
- The Lost Daughter *NETFLIX FILM
Released January 1
- Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke *NETFLIX FILM
- The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES
- 300
- 1BR
- Annie (1982)
- Big Fish
- Braveheart
- Cadillac Records
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Doing Hard Time
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
- First Sunday
- Free Willy
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Girl, Interrupted
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Gremlins
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- Hook
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Love You, Man
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Interview with the Vampire
- Just Go With It
- Kung Fu Panda
- Linewatch
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Lost Boys
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Nacho Libre
- The NeverEnding Story
- Paranormal Activity
- The Patriot
- Road Trip
- Runaway Bride
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Stand by Me
- Superman Returns
- Taxi Driver
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Town
- Troy
- True Grit (2010)
- The Wedding Singer
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Woo
That’s pretty much everything you could ask for; prestige drama, top-tier TV, action-packed blockbusters, underrated gems, dismal flops and everything in between. It’s a bumper week for Netflix, and there’s plenty on the way for us to ease ourselves into 2022.