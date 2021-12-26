Netflix is adding 68 new movies and TV shows this week

The festive season is typically a slow time of year for the major streaming services in terms of adding high-profile new content, with Netflix’s Don’t Look Up and HBO Max’s The Matrix Resurrections a pair of notable exceptions that prove the rule.

However, if you can believe it, 2022 starts on Saturday, so we’re getting a bonanza of new titles on the first day of the new year. When you couple that with Season 4 of the massively popular Cobra Kai dropping on New Year’s Eve alongside new episodes of Queer Eye an awards season contender The Lost Daughter, there’s plenty to keep you occupied.

All told, there’s close to 70 new film and television titles dropping between tomorrow and Sunday, which we’ve compiled in their entirety for your perusal below.

Released December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released December 29

Anxious People *NETFLIX SERIES

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released December 30

Hilda and the Mountain King *NETFLIX FILM

Kitz *NETFLIX SERIES

Released December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Season 6 *NETFLIX SERIES

Seal Team *NETFLIX FILM

Stay Close *NETFLIX SERIES

The Lost Daughter *NETFLIX FILM

Released January 1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke *NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

That’s pretty much everything you could ask for; prestige drama, top-tier TV, action-packed blockbusters, underrated gems, dismal flops and everything in between. It’s a bumper week for Netflix, and there’s plenty on the way for us to ease ourselves into 2022.