Netflix Just Added 13 New Movies/TV Shows

Wednesday has become the biggest day on the Disney Plus release calendar, with the Mouse House’s platform deciding that the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki was enough to justify all of the streamer’s in-house exclusive episodic content being moved to the middle of the week. However, that doesn’t mean Netflix are going to stand idly by and give the competition a free pass.

The market leader in the streaming wars has debuted no less than thirteen new titles today, boasting a solid mix of underrated gems, old favorites and a true crime docuseries, the latter of which has proven to be like catnip for subscribers any time a brand new deep dive into the mind and machinations of a nefarious figure is released.

No we’re not talking about Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, but John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer, because the events of the last eighteen months still haven’t been bad enough to dredge some deep, dark secrets being unearthed from the unknown past of Bob Ross. There’s much more than that to today’s offerings, though, and you can check out the full list below.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Clickbait is looking to become Netflix’s buzzy new series, with several recognizable names starring in the eight-episode exploration of what happens when the blurred lines between our real-life and social media personas yield dangerous and deadly results. Pierce Brosnan’s The November Man is also worth a mention, and the B-tier actioner could prove to be one of this week’s sleeper hits, given the way the genre can always be relied on to dominate the Top 10 most-watched list.