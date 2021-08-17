Watch – Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed Teases Untold Story Of Famous Painter’s Life

After Twitch opened the floodgates with their streaming marathon of The Joy of Painting in 2015, it seems that the hype for Bob Ross hasn’t died down since. People have wanted to see and hear more about the painter so much that a special documentary titled Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed was created and is set to release on Netflix on August 25th.

Bob Ross was always known for valuing his privacy and being secretive about his life, and Bob Ross Inc. has previously been incredibly protective of his image. This makes the creepy music in the trailer and hints that he might have a darker past all the more intriguing as viewers may have a lot more to discover about this artistic icon.

“Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed brings us the shockingly untold story of the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting. With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, Bob Ross encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way. The man who famously said that there were no mistakes – just happy accidents – has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover.” Official Synopsis From Netflix

Fans will just have to speculate on just what be shared in the film as Netflix says they cannot release the “official” trailer until after the documentary is released. For now, fans can try to keep content by watching the entirety of The Joy of Painting for free on YouTube.