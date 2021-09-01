Netflix Just Added 35 New Movies/TV Shows
It’s the first of the month, which of course means that the Netflix content library has been bolstered by a packed slate of new additions. While originals are thin on the ground, that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to add to your watch-list over the coming days and weeks.
The only fresh in-house exclusives are documentary Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror and reality series How to Be a Cowboy, but the rest of the debutants offer a solid mix of cult favorites, established classics and the odd dud or two, including one of the most infamous box office bombs of all-time.
Harrison Ford is well represented by his second outing as Jack Ryan in Clear and Present Danger, along with Blade Runner: The Final Cut, but if you’re in the mood for comedy then the options are bountiful. The House Party trilogy, Mystery Men, The Interview and School of Rock are just a handful of the titles geared towards laughs above all else, and you can check out the full roster of incoming titles below.
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
How to Be a Cowboy *NETFLIX SERIES
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
If you want sweeping drama, then Once Upon a Time in America scratches that itch. Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks! has the sci-fi angle covered, Marshall is a rousing biopic featuring a fantastic Chadwick Boseman performance, Labyrinth delivers timeless fantasy, and you can even revisit Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern if you’re feeling brave enough. All told, it’s an excellent way to kick off September on Netflix.