Netflix Just Added 35 New Movies/TV Shows

It’s the first of the month, which of course means that the Netflix content library has been bolstered by a packed slate of new additions. While originals are thin on the ground, that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to add to your watch-list over the coming days and weeks.

The only fresh in-house exclusives are documentary Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror and reality series How to Be a Cowboy, but the rest of the debutants offer a solid mix of cult favorites, established classics and the odd dud or two, including one of the most infamous box office bombs of all-time.

Harrison Ford is well represented by his second outing as Jack Ryan in Clear and Present Danger, along with Blade Runner: The Final Cut, but if you’re in the mood for comedy then the options are bountiful. The House Party trilogy, Mystery Men, The Interview and School of Rock are just a handful of the titles geared towards laughs above all else, and you can check out the full roster of incoming titles below.

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

How to Be a Cowboy *NETFLIX SERIES

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

If you want sweeping drama, then Once Upon a Time in America scratches that itch. Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks! has the sci-fi angle covered, Marshall is a rousing biopic featuring a fantastic Chadwick Boseman performance, Labyrinth delivers timeless fantasy, and you can even revisit Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern if you’re feeling brave enough. All told, it’s an excellent way to kick off September on Netflix.