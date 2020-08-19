Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Big Movies/TV Shows Next Month
It’s the way it always is with Netflix. You get a ton of new movies and TV shows every month, but you also lose a bunch of stuff, too, as the licensing agreements expire and they hop over to another streaming platform. September will be no different in that regard, either, as the company has now announced a hefty list of titles that are set to make their exit over the coming weeks.
As always, the biggest bulk of departures will go down at the end of the month, but the days leading up to then will also see some notable movies and TV shows vanish from the site, too. And below, you can see the full list of what Netflix will be losing in September.
Leaving September 4
Disney’s Christopher Robin
Leaving September 5
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving September 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving September 10
The Forgotten
Leaving September 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving September 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving September 16
The Witch
Leaving September 17
Train to Busan
Leaving September 20
Sarah’s Key
Leaving September 21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving September 22
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving September 26
The Grandmaster
Leaving September 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving September 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
So, quite an exhaustive list then. And as you can see, some truly great titles – both movies and TV shows – will soon be leaving the platform. Some of them are fairly recent arrivals, too, what with films like A Knight’s Tale and Donnie Brasco only making their way to Netflix this summer.
Of course, a good chunk of these probably won’t be missed by anyone – or by very few – but it’s certainly a shame to see stuff like Schindler’s List, Million Dollar Baby, Jurassic Park and Despicable Me departing. But with the streaming wars heating up and almost every studio now having their own platform, Netflix’s library of licensed content will only continue to get smaller. Thankfully, then, the streamer has been investing a ton of money into original projects and will no doubt keep on doing so for the foreseeable future.
Tell us, though, are you sad to see any of these titles leaving Netflix? If so, be sure to let us know which ones by dropping a comment down below.
Source: Decider
