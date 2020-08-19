Home / movies

Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Big Movies/TV Shows Next Month

It’s the way it always is with Netflix. You get a ton of new movies and TV shows every month, but you also lose a bunch of stuff, too, as the licensing agreements expire and they hop over to another streaming platform. September will be no different in that regard, either, as the company has now announced a hefty list of titles that are set to make their exit over the coming weeks.

As always, the biggest bulk of departures will go down at the end of the month, but the days leading up to then will also see some notable movies and TV shows vanish from the site, too. And below, you can see the full list of what Netflix will be losing in September.

Leaving September 4

Disney’s Christopher Robin

Leaving September 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving September 10

The Forgotten

Leaving September 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Christopher Robin

Leaving September 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving September 16

The Witch

Leaving September 17

Train to Busan

Leaving September 20

Sarah’s Key

Leaving September 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving September 22

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving September 26

The Grandmaster

Leaving September 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving September 30

2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno

So, quite an exhaustive list then. And as you can see, some truly great titles – both movies and TV shows – will soon be leaving the platform. Some of them are fairly recent arrivals, too, what with films like A Knight’s Tale and Donnie Brasco only making their way to Netflix this summer.

Of course, a good chunk of these probably won’t be missed by anyone – or by very few – but it’s certainly a shame to see stuff like Schindler’s ListMillion Dollar BabyJurassic Park and Despicable Me departing. But with the streaming wars heating up and almost every studio now having their own platform, Netflix’s library of licensed content will only continue to get smaller. Thankfully, then, the streamer has been investing a ton of money into original projects and will no doubt keep on doing so for the foreseeable future.

Tell us, though, are you sad to see any of these titles leaving Netflix? If so, be sure to let us know which ones by dropping a comment down below.

Source: Decider

