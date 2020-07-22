Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies And TV Shows In August
Earlier today, we got our hands on the full list of every new movie and TV show being added to Netflix next month. It’s an impressive offering, too, featuring originals like Project Power and the fifth season of Lucifer. But as is often the case, just as every new month brings us fresh additions, it also results in a lot of great titles leaving the service.
August is no different and along with revealing everything that’s being added, Netflix has also announced what we’ll be saying goodbye to in the coming weeks. Some of these just arrived on the platform quite recently, too, which makes their exit especially unfortunate. But unless it’s original content, not a whole lot lasts forever on Netflix and so, we’ll always have to come to terms with the fact that popular shows and movies could be removed at any time.
For the full list of what’ll be departing in August, see below:
Leaving August 1
Skins UK: Vol. 1-7
Leaving August 3
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Seasons 1-2
Leaving August 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving August 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving August 18
The Incident
Leaving August 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving August 20
Bad Rap
Leaving August 21
Just Go With It
Leaving August 23
Fantastic
Leaving August 25
Blue is the Warmest Color
Leaving August 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Leaving August 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day
And there you have it. A pretty meaty offering of titles set to depart from Netflix next month and frankly, there’s a lot of good stuff here that you may want to catch before it’s too late.
Admittedly, the early days of August don’t have too many notable departures, but on the 31st there’s a whole slew of great movies set to be removed. Be it the excellent V For Vendetta, hugely underrated Johnny Depp effort Public Enemies, the beloved Karate Kid trilogy or the first two Bad Boys films, among others, there’s certainly no shortage of unfortunate removals.
But as mentioned above, August will also see Netflix adding a ton of new titles as well and hopefully, it’ll all balance out in the end and there’ll be more than enough to keep subscribers busy throughout the summer.
Source: Decider
