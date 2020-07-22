Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies And TV Shows In August

Earlier today, we got our hands on the full list of every new movie and TV show being added to Netflix next month. It’s an impressive offering, too, featuring originals like Project Power and the fifth season of Lucifer. But as is often the case, just as every new month brings us fresh additions, it also results in a lot of great titles leaving the service.

August is no different and along with revealing everything that’s being added, Netflix has also announced what we’ll be saying goodbye to in the coming weeks. Some of these just arrived on the platform quite recently, too, which makes their exit especially unfortunate. But unless it’s original content, not a whole lot lasts forever on Netflix and so, we’ll always have to come to terms with the fact that popular shows and movies could be removed at any time.

For the full list of what’ll be departing in August, see below:

Leaving August 1

Skins UK: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving August 18

The Incident

Leaving August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving August 20

Bad Rap

Leaving August 21

Just Go With It

Leaving August 23

Fantastic

Leaving August 25

Blue is the Warmest Color

Leaving August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day

And there you have it. A pretty meaty offering of titles set to depart from Netflix next month and frankly, there’s a lot of good stuff here that you may want to catch before it’s too late.

Admittedly, the early days of August don’t have too many notable departures, but on the 31st there’s a whole slew of great movies set to be removed. Be it the excellent V For Vendetta, hugely underrated Johnny Depp effort Public Enemies, the beloved Karate Kid trilogy or the first two Bad Boys films, among others, there’s certainly no shortage of unfortunate removals.

But as mentioned above, August will also see Netflix adding a ton of new titles as well and hopefully, it’ll all balance out in the end and there’ll be more than enough to keep subscribers busy throughout the summer.