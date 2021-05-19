Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies/TV Shows In June

Netflix has announced a load of great new titles that are on their way to the platform in June, but unfortunately it’s just a rule of streaming that subscribers lose a ton of awesome stuff in exchange for receiving fresh viewing material. Over 40 movies and TV shows are being removed from Netflix over the course of next month, with some iconic and beloved titles among them.

The first loss that will really come as a blow happens on June 4th, with the removal of all three seasons of Hannibal, the acclaimed TV series starring Mads Mikkelsen as the infamous cannibal. Meanwhile, on the 9th, all eight seasons of comedy series Portlandia disappear. The 26th sees The Secret Lives of Pets 2 take a hike, which is a shame as that animated sequel routinely performs well on Netflix’s charts.

The last day of the month is where the damage is really done, however. Amongst the losses on June 30th are the Back to the Future trilogy – those films frequently go on and off Netflix, though, so they may return again soon. Also on the way out is Scarface, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Training Day. There’s yet more top-draw TV leaving the site, too, that day. Get ready to say goodbye to both Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone, two of the best shows ever made.

It’s a particularly tough month for horror fans, as well. 2013 sci-fi/horror Dark Skies exits on the 21st, with June 30th also seeing the back of three further horror flicks. Namely, 2003 Halle Berry vehicle Gothika, Friday the 13th sequel Jason X (that’s the one set in space) and Leprechaun, the franchise-starter featuring a young Jennifer Aniston.

Check out the full list of removals next month below:

Leaving 6/1/21

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 6/4/21

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/6/21

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving 6/9/21

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 6/17/21

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving 6/21/21

Dark Skies

Leaving 6/26/21

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving 6/27/21

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving 6/28/21

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving 6/30/21

30 Minutes

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris With Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

So make sure to watch your favorite titles on this list in the near future before they leave Netflix in June.