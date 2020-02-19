Netflix Is Adding Tons Of Great Horror Movies And TV Shows In March
With February 29th fast approaching – this is a Leap Year, remember – Netflix is preparing to roll out a fresh helping of new content for March 2020.
It’s a familiar combination of original series (Castlevania, Altered Carbon), time-honored classics (Goodfellas, There Will Be Blood) and beloved franchise films, with next month set to herald the arrival of Resident Evil: Apocalypse and its undead sequel, Extinction. Sure, it’s a far cry from the quality and craft of The Lord of the Rings – speaking of which, both the Twin Towers and The Return of the King will be departing Netflix in four weeks’ time – but the saga of Alice still carved out an audience to call its own.
Also peppered throughout Netflix’s March 2020 catalog are some big-name horror titles and edge-of-your-seat thrillers, including Signs and the third season of Ozark. And then there’s the third season of Castlevania, which, it’s fair to say, has been a long time coming.
Here’s the full list of new additions headed to Netflix in March, beginning with Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2.
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
And continued:
March 6
Guilty
I Am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money: Season 2
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist
March 13
100 Humans
Beastars
Bloodride
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Ultras
Tiger King
March 23
Sol Levante
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
Signs
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
March 26
7Seeds: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il Processo
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked
Altered Carbon season 2 – or Altered Carbon: Resleeved, to use its official title – will be one to keep an eye on, given MCU veteran Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will be slipping into the shoes of Takeshi Kovacs. Netflix has promised a dark, meandering journey for Kovacs, and we can’t wait to see what Mackie and the team have in store.
Word is Netflix has mapped out plans for five seasons of Altered Carbon, so expect plenty more of Takeshi Kovacs over the next few years. The only question, really, is who will play him next? Look for Resleeved to premiere on March 19th, precisely two weeks after the long-awaited debut of Castlevania season 3.
Comments