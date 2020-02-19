Netflix Is Adding Tons Of Great Horror Movies And TV Shows In March

With February 29th fast approaching – this is a Leap Year, remember – Netflix is preparing to roll out a fresh helping of new content for March 2020.

It’s a familiar combination of original series (Castlevania, Altered Carbon), time-honored classics (Goodfellas, There Will Be Blood) and beloved franchise films, with next month set to herald the arrival of Resident Evil: Apocalypse and its undead sequel, Extinction. Sure, it’s a far cry from the quality and craft of The Lord of the Rings – speaking of which, both the Twin Towers and The Return of the King will be departing Netflix in four weeks’ time – but the saga of Alice still carved out an audience to call its own.

Also peppered throughout Netflix’s March 2020 catalog are some big-name horror titles and edge-of-your-seat thrillers, including Signs and the third season of Ozark. And then there’s the third season of Castlevania, which, it’s fair to say, has been a long time coming.

Here’s the full list of new additions headed to Netflix in March, beginning with Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2.

March 1 Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas March 3 Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis March 4 Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything March 5 Castlevania: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

And continued:

March 6 Guilty

I Am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector: Season 3

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 March 8 Sitara: Let Girls Dream March 10 Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun March 11 The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money: Season 2

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3

Summer Night March 12 Hospital Playlist March 13 100 Humans

Beastars

Bloodride

Elite: Season 3

Go Karts

Kingdom: Season 2

Lost Girls

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night March 15 Aftermath March 16 The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah March 17 Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom March 18 Lu Over the Wall March 19 Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good March 20 A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2

Buddi

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

The Letter for the King

Maska

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Ultras

Tiger King March 23 Sol Levante March 25 Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Signs

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 March 26 7Seeds: Part 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox March 27 Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Il Processo

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked

Altered Carbon season 2 – or Altered Carbon: Resleeved, to use its official title – will be one to keep an eye on, given MCU veteran Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will be slipping into the shoes of Takeshi Kovacs. Netflix has promised a dark, meandering journey for Kovacs, and we can’t wait to see what Mackie and the team have in store.

Word is Netflix has mapped out plans for five seasons of Altered Carbon, so expect plenty more of Takeshi Kovacs over the next few years. The only question, really, is who will play him next? Look for Resleeved to premiere on March 19th, precisely two weeks after the long-awaited debut of Castlevania season 3.