Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer Teases A Dark New Mystery

We probably don’t need to tell you that Altered Carbon was one of Netflix’s biggest hits when it premiered in 2018. Based on Richard Morgan’s 2002 novel, the thrilling and often brilliant sci-fi series took us on a dark, wild ride through a very cool and engaging cyberpunk world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies.

In the first season, we followed Takeshi Kovacs, who was played by Joel Kinnaman, and while the character himself will indeed be returning in this next batch of episodes, it’ll be a different actor portraying the part as this time, he’ll be inhabiting a new body. One which belongs to none other than Anthony Mackie.

Yes, the Falcon himself will be leading Altered Carbon in season 2 and Netflix have now released a pretty meaty trailer showing him off in the role. Teasing familiar faces, deadly new threats and a dark mystery at the center of it all, the upcoming run looks just as exciting as what came before, with tons of dazzling visuals and breathtaking action on display. Simply put, we can’t wait to lay eyes on the full thing later this month.

For more on what to expect from this next outing of the hit show, here’s the official synopsis that’s been provided by Netflix:

After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?

Of course, Mackie won’t be the only newcomer to the cast in season 2, as joining him will be Lela Loren (Power), Simone Missick (All Rise), James Saito (The Terror) and Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan). That’s in addition to all the returning faces from the last run, of course, and combined, it makes for a very impressive cast.

Couple that with the fact that the cyberpunk genre has seen a huge resurgence lately, and season 2 of Altered Carbon has all the makings of another unique, inventive and exhilarating bit of television. One that you’d be foolish to miss out on when it premieres on Netflix on February 27th.