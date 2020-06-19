The Best New Movies That Netflix Added This Week

The great thing about cinema is you’ll never run out of cinema. OK, so that’s also true of music, literature, TV and just about any other entertainment medium that humanity has ever produced. But we’re talking about cinema and specifically, about the selection that’s arrived on Netflix in the last week. Indeed, there were quite a few new titles added over the past several days and the following are the highlights.

First up is A Whisker Away, a Japanese animation (yes, anime) in which “a peculiar girl transforms into a cat to catch her crush’s attention. But before she realizes it, the line between human and animal starts to blur.” Honestly, anime plots never cease to weird me out. The film had originally been scheduled to release in theaters, but in light of the pandemic, has found its home on Netflix now.

Onto the next movie and we’ve got Disclosure, an original Netflix documentary in which “leading trans creatives and thinkers share heartfelt perspectives and analysis about Hollywood’s impact on the trans community.” It’s helmed by trans director Sam Feder and is a very insightful watch.

Meanwhile, we have comedy drama Feel the Beat, for which Netflix give a suitably rousing synopsis: “After blowing a Broadway audition, a self-centered dancer reluctantly returns home and agrees to coach a squad of young misfits for a big competition.”

And then, of course, there’s Frost/Nixon, Ron Howard’s dramatization of the famous Nixon Interviews. Easily the most recognizable of this week’s additions (but not necessarily the best), it isn’t the director’s most watertight movie, but it is an enjoyable retelling of a landmark 21st century moment. Michael Sheen and Frank Langella give it their all as the title figures and they’re backed by an exemplary supporting cast. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s well worth a watch.

And finally, we have Penelope Cruz-fronted thriller Wasp Network, in which “a Cuban airplane pilot René Gonzalez flies to Miami to infiltrate an anti-Castro organization, leaving his wife and daughter in Havana.”

Thinking of catching any of these hot new movies on Netflix over the weekend? Drop a comment below and stay tuned for more updates on what’s heading to the streaming site in the coming weeks. Rest assured, there’s lots on the way.