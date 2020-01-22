Netflix Is Adding Tons Of Great Movies And TV Shows Next Month

It may be the shortest month of the year – even in 2020, given the leap year and all that – but February sees a truckload of fresh content releasing via Netflix.

Subscribers have come to expect an assortment of Netflix originals, age-old classics, and binge-worthy TV dramas, and February 2020 is no different. From Blade Runner to Dirty Harry to the second season of Altered Carbon, there’s truly something for everyone.

Eager to indulge in a little nostalgia? Then allow us to point you in the direction of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, the long-anticipated remake of the 1998 classic, in which Ash Ketchum, Misty, and Brock uncover a dangerous ploy to clone Pokémon. Look for that one to premiere via Netflix on February 27th.

Closer to home, we have the entire Police Academy franchise, and the recently-released A Bad Moms Christmas (though exactly why Netflix has waited until February to drop a festive delight is beyond us). The entire list can be viewed below:

Released February 1 A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2 Released February 3 Sordo *Netflix Film

Team Kaylie: Part 3 *Netflix Family Released February 4 Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! *Netflix Original Released February 5 Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist *Netflix Documentary

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story Released February 6 Cagaster of an Insect Cage *Netflix Anime Released February 7 The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Horse Girl *Netflix Film

Locke & Key *Netflix Original

My Holo Love *Netflix Original

Who Killed Malcom X? Released February 8 The Coldest Game *Netflix Film Released February 9 Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama *Netflix Family

Polaroid

And continued, featuring Starship Troopers, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and The Angry Birds Movie 2, a sequel no one really asked for…

Released February 11 Good Time

Camino A Roma *Netflix Documentary

Q Ball Released February 12 Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Released February 13 Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind *Netflix Original

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 Released February 14 Cable Girls: Final Season

Issi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Released February 15 Starship Troopers Released February 17 The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia Released February 19 Chef Show: Volume 3 *Netflix Original Released February 20 Spectros *Netflix Original Released February 21 A Haunted House

Babies *Netflix Documentary

Gentefied *Netflix Original

Glitch Techs *Netflix Family

Puerta 7 *Netflix Original

System Crasher *Netflix Film Released February 22 Girl On The Third Floor Released February 23 Full Count Released February 25 Every Time I Die Released February 26 I Am Not Okay With This Released February 27 Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution Released February 28 All the Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable Released February 29 Jerry Maguire

Netflix is expected to refresh its digital storefront on Saturday, February 1st, but frankly, we’re just counting down the days until Altered Carbon season 2 premieres on February 27th. Elsewhere on the Netflix news cycle, the steaming giant today announced a Witcher anime film entitled Nightmare of the Wolf. It may or may not feature the likes of Henry Cavill et al., though it’s another stark reminder of Geralt’s growing popularity.