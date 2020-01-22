Netflix Is Adding Tons Of Great Movies And TV Shows Next Month
It may be the shortest month of the year – even in 2020, given the leap year and all that – but February sees a truckload of fresh content releasing via Netflix.
Subscribers have come to expect an assortment of Netflix originals, age-old classics, and binge-worthy TV dramas, and February 2020 is no different. From Blade Runner to Dirty Harry to the second season of Altered Carbon, there’s truly something for everyone.
Eager to indulge in a little nostalgia? Then allow us to point you in the direction of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, the long-anticipated remake of the 1998 classic, in which Ash Ketchum, Misty, and Brock uncover a dangerous ploy to clone Pokémon. Look for that one to premiere via Netflix on February 27th.
Closer to home, we have the entire Police Academy franchise, and the recently-released A Bad Moms Christmas (though exactly why Netflix has waited until February to drop a festive delight is beyond us). The entire list can be viewed below:
Released February 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Released February 3
Sordo *Netflix Film
Team Kaylie: Part 3 *Netflix Family
Released February 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! *Netflix Original
Released February 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist *Netflix Documentary
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Released February 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage *Netflix Anime
Released February 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Horse Girl *Netflix Film
Locke & Key *Netflix Original
My Holo Love *Netflix Original
Who Killed Malcom X?
Released February 8
The Coldest Game *Netflix Film
Released February 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama *Netflix Family
Polaroid
And continued, featuring Starship Troopers, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and The Angry Birds Movie 2, a sequel no one really asked for…
Released February 11
Good Time
Camino A Roma *Netflix Documentary
Q Ball
Released February 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Released February 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind *Netflix Original
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Released February 14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Issi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Released February 15
Starship Troopers
Released February 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Released February 19
Chef Show: Volume 3 *Netflix Original
Released February 20
Spectros *Netflix Original
Released February 21
A Haunted House
Babies *Netflix Documentary
Gentefied *Netflix Original
Glitch Techs *Netflix Family
Puerta 7 *Netflix Original
System Crasher *Netflix Film
Released February 22
Girl On The Third Floor
Released February 23
Full Count
Released February 25
Every Time I Die
Released February 26
I Am Not Okay With This
Released February 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
Released February 28
All the Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Released February 29
Jerry Maguire
Netflix is expected to refresh its digital storefront on Saturday, February 1st, but frankly, we’re just counting down the days until Altered Carbon season 2 premieres on February 27th. Elsewhere on the Netflix news cycle, the steaming giant today announced a Witcher anime film entitled Nightmare of the Wolf. It may or may not feature the likes of Henry Cavill et al., though it’s another stark reminder of Geralt’s growing popularity.
