Home / movies

Netflix Is Adding Tons Of Great Movies And TV Shows Next Month

By 5 hours ago
x

It may be the shortest month of the year – even in 2020, given the leap year and all that – but February sees a truckload of fresh content releasing via Netflix.

Subscribers have come to expect an assortment of Netflix originals, age-old classics, and binge-worthy TV dramas, and February 2020 is no different. From Blade Runner to Dirty Harry to the second season of Altered Carbon, there’s truly something for everyone.

Eager to indulge in a little nostalgia? Then allow us to point you in the direction of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, the long-anticipated remake of the 1998 classic, in which Ash Ketchum, Misty, and Brock uncover a dangerous ploy to clone Pokémon. Look for that one to premiere via Netflix on February 27th.

Closer to home, we have the entire Police Academy franchise, and the recently-released A Bad Moms Christmas (though exactly why Netflix has waited until February to drop a festive delight is beyond us). The entire list can be viewed below:

Released February 1

A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2

Released February 3

Sordo *Netflix Film
Team Kaylie: Part 3 *Netflix Family

Released February 4

Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! *Netflix Original

Released February 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist *Netflix Documentary
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Released February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage *Netflix Anime

Released February 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Horse Girl *Netflix Film
Locke & Key *Netflix Original
My Holo Love *Netflix Original
Who Killed Malcom X?

Released February 8

The Coldest Game *Netflix Film

Released February 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama *Netflix Family
Polaroid

Altered Carbon

And continued, featuring Starship Troopers, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and The Angry Birds Movie 2, a sequel no one really asked for…

Released February 11

Good Time
Camino A Roma *Netflix Documentary
Q Ball

Released February 12

Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Released February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind *Netflix Original
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Released February 14

Cable Girls: Final Season
Issi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Released February 15

Starship Troopers

Released February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Released February 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 *Netflix Original

Released February 20

Spectros *Netflix Original

Released February 21

A Haunted House
Babies *Netflix Documentary
Gentefied *Netflix Original
Glitch Techs *Netflix Family
Puerta 7 *Netflix Original
System Crasher *Netflix Film

Released February 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Released February 23

Full Count

Released February 25

Every Time I Die

Released February 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Released February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Released February 28

All the Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable

Released February 29

Jerry Maguire

Netflix is expected to refresh its digital storefront on Saturday, February 1st, but frankly, we’re just counting down the days until Altered Carbon season 2 premieres on February 27th. Elsewhere on the Netflix news cycle, the steaming giant today announced a Witcher anime film entitled Nightmare of the Wolf. It may or may not feature the likes of Henry Cavill et al., though it’s another stark reminder of Geralt’s growing popularity.

Tags: , ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...