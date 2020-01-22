Netflix Officially Announces The Witcher Anime Film

Netflix and Lauren S. Hissrich have announced plans for an anime film based on the world of The Witcher. Its name? Nightmare of the Wolf.

It’ll come to us by way of Studio Mir, the South Korean animation giant famous for its work on The Legend of Korra series. No word yet on whether the likes of Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Princess Ciri), and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) will reprise their respective roles from the über-popular Witcher TV show, but we’ll be bringing you all the latest on this story as more information comes to light.

One thing’s for sure: this is an exciting time for fans of The Witcher, given Netflix just announced a second season of the hit fantasy series, which was watched by 76 million households in its first month on the streaming service. To put those numbers into perspective, that’s the biggest first season debut in Netflix history, so it’s small wonder why the Powers That Be announced Nightmare of the Wolf in order to strike while the iron is piping-hot. And that damn “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song is stuck in everyone’s heads.

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

It's a big day here in #TheWitcher world — and I've been keeping this one secret for over a year! https://t.co/9Rp1ftDO0p — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 22, 2020

The official logline for the Nightmare of the Wolf teases how “the world of The Witcher expands in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing the Continent.” Will Geralt be the one to confront it? Or will Netflix and Lauren S. Hissrich switch the focus so as not to tread on the toes of the core Witcher TV show?

Whatever the case, it’ll certainly make the wait for season 2 that little bit easier, after it was confirmed that The Witcher‘s second installment won’t be on our screens until 2021.