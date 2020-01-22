Title For Netflix’s Animated Witcher TV Series May’ve Been Revealed

Netflix’s The Witcher quickly became the biggest show in the world and secured a passionate fanbase comprised of fans of the books, games and people new to the universe. The first season laid down some very strong foundations and its future is looking rosy, with season 2 having now entered production, season 3 already greenlit and showrunner Lauren Hissrich having plans for a seven-season arc. But with that next run still a ways off, there’ve been repeated rumors that Netflix are working on an animated show to fill the gap.

In a recent interview, The Witcher‘s executive producer Tomek Baginski teased that something was in the pipeline, saying:

“Planning a few more interesting surprises between seasons, but I will not say exactly what will happen.”

And when asked directly about an animated series, he said:

“I don’t want to give away too much here, but who knows if we won’t see The Witcher in this style? However, these are things I would rather not talk about too much for now.”

Now, it seems that we may know the official title of the project. A new listing from the Writers Guild of America has The Witcher writer Beau DeMayo working on something called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. This also ties in with a previous story that Netflix was casting actors for an animated series set in The Witcher‘s continuity that would follow some of the show’s side characters.

With the core series focusing on Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, it would be nice for a couple of smaller players to get some time in the spotlight. However, with Geralt’s nickname being the White Wolf and him being a member of the School of the Wolf, this title may indicate that he’ll still be the focus of the show.

No word yet on whether Henry Cavill will be reprising the role for the animated Witcher series, but it’d certainly make logical sense. As always, though, watch this space for more.