Netflix’s The Witcher has overcome some middling initial reviews to become a big hit with audiences. Soon after its release, the show became the biggest in the world and has quickly secured a passionate fanbase. The first season laid down some very strong foundations, too, and its future is looking rosy at the moment, with season 2 having now entered production, season 3 already greenlit and the showrunner having plans for a seven-season story. Future runs are all well and good, but what can satisfy our Witcher cravings for now?

Well, obviously there’s Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books (which are selling like hotcakes) and CD Projekt Red’s incredible video games, but the series may have a little something up its sleeve to fill the time in between season 1 and season 2. In an interview with Telewizja wPolsce, The Witcher‘s executive producer Tomek Baginski teased the following:

“Planning a few more interesting surprises between seasons, but I will not say exactly what will happen.”

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fortunately, we actually have a pretty good idea about what this surprise might be. Back in September 2019, we heard that Netflix was casting actors for an animated series set in The Witcher‘s continuity and following some of the show’s side characters. Word was that this was planned to be released on the streaming site sometime after season 1 and before season 2, so it’s likely that Baginski’s indeed referring to this. Indeed, when asked about it, he didn’t deny it, saying:

“I don’t want to give away too much here, but who knows if we won’t see The Witcher in this style. However, these are things I would rather not talk about too much for now.”

Of course, fans already have some preferences for side characters they’d like to see expanded on in the show. Popular choices are episodes focused on Dijkstra, Philippa, Falka and Yarpen. The animated series also represents a great opportunity for The Witcher to expand on some of the genuinely interesting lore without worrying about slowing down the live-action show too much.

Whatever this proves to be, expect an official announcement in the near future.