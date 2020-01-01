The Witcher Is Finally Rated Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

It seems the critics are beginning to warm to Geralt of Rivia.

The Butcher of Blaviken, played in this instance by the Man of Steel himself, Henry Cavill, debuted on Netflix back in December, where it was officially labeled ‘rotten’ on Rotten Tomatoes.

But now, two weeks after The Witcher‘s premiere, and the show’s overall rating currently stands at 60 percent – just enough to push it into the ‘fresh’ category. It’s arguably a fairer assessment of The Witcher‘s debut season, which introduces a charismatic Cavill as Geralt, the silver-haired monster-hunter capable of killing… well, just about anything. Critics also praised Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Via Rotten Tomatoes:

The world of The Witcher still only feels half-formed as it gallops onto screens, but Henry Cavill brings brawny charisma to a series teeming with subversive fantasy elements and dark humor.

Despite this lukewarm reception among critics, Netflix’s newfangled fantasy epic has clearly been a hit with viewers, given the Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score currently stands at an impressive 93 percent.

Put simply, The Witcher is the hottest TV show in the world right now – more popular than even The Mandalorian and, in some countries, Stranger Things. So it’s small wonder why Netflix has been quick to green light a second (and potentially third?) installment of the jet-black fantasy series. The question, really, is whether Henry Cavill will be joined by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, when The Witcher season 2 arrives on our screens in the not-so-distant future.

Superman and Skywalker together in the one series? Where do we sign up? We’ll have more details about The Witcher‘s very bright future in due course, but for now, remember: all eight episodes of the fantasy drama are currently streaming on Netflix.