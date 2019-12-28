Netflix Reportedly Wants Mark Hamill For The Witcher Season 2 Role

With the controversial last season of Game of Thrones now fading out of our memories, there’s a sizeable gap in the schedule when it comes to big budget fantasy TV shows. Of course, Amazon is prepping their adaptation of Lord of the Rings while HBO is working on a Game of Thrones prequel, but Netflix has beat them both with The Witcher.

Adapting Andrzej Sapkowski’s classic fantasy books, which most people will probably be familiar with thanks to the excellent video games by CD Projekt Red, the series has been a huge hit for the streaming site. It’s currently the highest-rated show on Netflix, season 2 is already in production and we’re hearing that a third run has been greenlit as well. But what can fans expect when the series returns with new episodes?

Well, that remains to be seen, but it seems like an absolute certainty that some of the key characters from the novels who’ve yet to show up will finally be brought to life. And if there’s one person who was sorely missed throughout the first season, it had to be Vesemir. Indeed, the absence of the fan favorite was definitely felt and viewers have already begun their campaign for him to be included in the next run. And not only that, but they’ve also put forth the perfect actor to play him: Mark Hamill. And guess what? It turns out Netflix is into the idea.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Deadpool 3 is now in active development, Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Warner Bros. is working on a Swamp Thing movie, all of which have now been confirmed – the streaming giant has formally contacted Hamill’s team about having him play Vesemir. From what we understand, that’s as far as it’s gone, though, meaning no negotiations or talks have begun. Netflix has only reached out and are now presumably waiting to hear back.

As such, don’t take this as 100% confirmation that the Star Wars legend will be joining the show for season 2, but it’s at least good to hear that Netflix is on the same side as the fans when it comes to casting Vesemir and with any luck, this will all work out. Given Hamill’s history of being a bit of a jokester/troll on Twitter, it wouldn’t surprise us to see him deny reports of his casting until they’re made official, but our sources assure us that his team has at the very least, been contacted. And given that these are also the same sources who told us Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight and Tom Holland is in talks for a cameo in Venom 2, both of which have also been confirmed, we have no reason to doubt it.

But tell us, do you want to see Mark Hamill in The Witcher season 2? Or did you have someone else in mind for Vesemir? As always, let us know in the usual place down below.